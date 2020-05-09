Infinix Rolls Out Note 7: Powerful Features, Infinite Possibilities

Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone brand designed for the young generations, unveiled the much-anticipated NOTE 7 today, a newest smartphone model targeting the mid-to-high end market segment. The Infinix NOTE 7 comes in with a 6.95”HD Infinity-O display, the biggest Infinity-O display ever from Infinix; MediaTek Helio G70 CPU performance, ideal for elite mobile gamers; a 48MP Quad AI Camera, boasting the highest pixel count in its price range; industry leading 18w super charge 3.0, and XOS 6.0 operating system based on the latest Android™ 10 system, elevating global users’ smartphone experience to a whole new level. Launching the Note 7 is a key milestone for Infinix’s NOTE series, bringing powerful, innovative and exciting enhancements to consumers by fulfilling a broad range of daily use scenarios from: non-stop picture taking, work, social, to gaming, movies, entertainment and more.

The new NOTE 7 comes in 3 mesmerizing color designs such as, Forest Green, Aether Black and Bolivia Blue with subtle patterns in the reflective glass, all at a favorable the price range of GHC 869 to GHC 1188.

“We are very proud to launch NOTE 7 to global markets. NOTE 7 carries forward the DNA of Infinix by offering the most premium smartphone experience and powerful features through stylish designs, trendy technologies, and high-quality hardware to software experience. NOTE 7 is the device that combines Infinix’s technological innovation strength with our deep insights into our target consumers’ real needs to deliver an overall enhanced experience for all types of content consumption and user scenarios. We are confident that both our fans and new users will be amazed by the NOTE 7 when exploring and perusing unlimited new wonders with cutting-edge technology in the newest yet most price-friendly NOTE 7 in its price segment.” said Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobile.

Fantastic Large Screen & Strong CPU to Seamlessly Bridge Work and Daily Life

Smart phones have become an indispensable tool in people’s daily work and private life. A smartphone that allows people to switch between diversified needs and scenarios every day is ideal for modern consumers.

Packed with a 6.95’’ HD + Infinity-O display and MediaTek Helio G70 CPU performance, NOTE 7 makes for a well-rounded tool that seamlessly bridges daily work and play -

For those who want to be efficient during working hours, its high-definition Infinity-O display and strong CPU performance can offer a fantastic viewing experience and smooth multitasking capabilities for whenever users are video calling with business partners, checking emails, taking notes or browsing web pages for quick research.

For those who want fun and style during their leisure hours, NOTE 7 users can indulge and experience epic entertainment moments all from the palm of their hands; with awe-inspiring cinematic viewing effects, an incredible gaming experience, and smoother multimedia engagements made possible by the super large screen and a powerful CPU that optimizes performance. Especially, NOTE 7 with MediaTek Helio G70 makes it an ideal choice for game lovers to enjoy guaranteed nonstop gaming, faster response time and ultra-smooth gaming experience.

Caption: NOTE 7 6.95’’ HD + Infinity-O display

Superior Camera Experience that Let Users Shoot Like A Pro

NOTE 7 boasts with 48MP Quad Camera, allowing users to create ultra-high-resolution photography under a diverse range of scenery conditions and different layout modes. No matter whether it is a beautiful sunset, a backlight street view, or even highlights from a night out, the camera is able to capture it all-- with crystal clear clarity and lifelike beauty. Furthermore, a 16MP front camera means that every selfie user take can be stunning, turning a selfie into a self-portrait in just one second.

Shooting videos in low-light has never been this easy with NOTE 7’s outstanding low-light performance. With a 1080P low-light video camera recording at 30fps, pixel 2.8μm, it will be able to capture each detail and color even in the dark without the flash. The unique 1080P low-light video camera allows NOTE 7 stand out among other mobile products within its target market segment.Meanwhile, powered by advanced AIS (AI Image Stabilization), users can also capture incredible blur-free, hand-held shots even in low-light conditions using Night Mode.

Among NOTE 7 diverse shooting modes, super stabilized action shots is another highlight. It can be created by accurately sensing videos without the blur and shakiness, instantly immortalizing otherwise fleeting moments of fun. Users are presented with the power to take clear videos and “pause” the action for a brief moment. Even videos taken from a boat out on a rocky sea, a skiing fanatic jumping off a snowy slope, will be able to fully express the awe-inspiring motion of the moment with beautiful precision.

Vidhance video enhancement technology on NOTE 7

Vidhance, a prominent software developed by Imint, a Swedish company that originally developed the technology for military grade aerial shots, acts as the behind-the-scene hero and gives NOTE 7’s already impressive camera capabilities this powerful boost. It has a host of advanced algorithms that can be applied to cameras to enhance the quality of videography produced. Its Video Stablization encourages users to roam around and feel liberated, safe in the knowledge that the stabilization completely removes unintentional motion while only keeping the intentional parts – and all in real time.

Powerful Performance to Unlock an Enjoyable and Ultra-smooth User Experience

Smartphone’s sound quality is an important part of the device. The NOTE 7 packs a powerful punch with its dual stereo speakers featuring DTS and audio optimization to produce crisper, louder and more balanced sounds regardless of content format (movies, games, music and more), providing the same great sound effects and experience with or without headphones for users.

The NOTE 7 houses a longer lasting 5,000mAh battery and powerful fast-charging technology, reaching 18W charging speeds that gives users’ worry-free full-day guarantee of their day and night life on the move. It is also faster and more intuitive with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone with a tap in an instant, upgrading the fluidity of the smart phone connection experience.

Equipped with the latest operating system of XOS 6.0 built upon Android™ 10 system, NOTE 7 also introduces a whole new user interface, with snappier performance and exciting new features. Users can customize their phones to suit their own tastes with the latest features, such as Dark Theme and Android 10 Gesture Navigation.

Availability

NOTE 7 will be available globally in April with first launches in African markets. In Ghana market, the product will be available for pre-order online on May 8th 2020 on www.jumia.com.gh/infinix and on X-park on gh.xpark.com Early birds will be able to win souvenirs on every purchase. One can also purchase the Note 7 in all mobile phone stores across Ghana .For more information about NOTE 7, please visit www.infinixmobility.com

Specifications of the NOTE 7: