Covid-19: Cases Jump Again To 4,263

Ghana's count of the COVID-19 cases has increased to 4,263 today Saturday, May 9.

Total deaths have also increased to 22.

Recoveries have also hit 378.

The Ghana Health Service website stated that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Ghana since the 12th of March 2020 is 4,263.

It added that there have been 378 recoveries and 22 deaths. Between the 7th and 8th May, a total of 251 new cases have been reported with the majority of them from the Greater Accra Region (205 cases representing 82%).

