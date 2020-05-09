Two NGOs Collaborate To Support Ghana’s Inclusive Education Policy

The Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy has partnered with Afri – Educational plus, an education-oriented organization in the United States to support Ghana’s Inclusive Education policy.

The two not for profit organizations will roll out educative programmes via social media and mainstream media platforms to train and give information about Inclusive Education that will be beneficial for teachers, educators, and parents of children with special needs.

A statement jointly signed by Mrs. Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project and Madam Eunice Turkson, Chief Executive Officer of Afri-Educational Plus said they hope to help enhance the implementation of Ghana’s Inclusive Education Policy.

Mrs. Awadzi will use the platform to share her experiences with regards to enrolling a child with cerebral palsy in mainstream education in Ghana while Ms. Turkson will share her experiences as an astute special educator in the United States looking at what is doable in Ghana and what is not.

Ms. Turkson said she hopes to touch on topics such as developing an Individualized Education Programme for children with special educational needs, how teachers can incorporate the needs of all children in their lesson notes, differentiated instructions, and assessments.

Afri- Educational Plus works with individuals and schools throughout the world to reach their highest potential. Ms. Turkson said: We are committed to supporting individuals as well as organizations looking to transform education.

They will share knowledge and information using their social media platforms and in the mainstream media as well