Effutu MP Commissions 20-Seater Ultra-Modern Toilet Facility

The Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency of Central Region, Hon. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo Markins, has officially commissioned an ultra-modern 20/ seater toilet facility in Osakam a suburb of Winneba.

Hon. Markin in an interview hinted that his focus is to totally eradicate open defecation and also to improve on sanitation in Effutu and its environs.

Over 3,000 People who live in Osakam previously defecate openly but now have access to ultra-modern toilet facilities.

He charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the facility and adopt maintenance culture.

Hon. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo Markins used the opportunity to advise the people of Winneba to observe the directives of the president on COVID 19 to prevent them from contracting the deadly disease coronavirus.

In an interview with some residents in Effutu Osakam, they expressed joy over the facility.

They described the MP as an action man who always walks his talk.