Holy Month Of Ramadan: Embassy Of Palestine Supports Muslim Communities

The Government and People of Palestine, through their Embassy in Accra, has presented raw food packages to Muslim communities in Nima and New Legon in Adenta in the wake of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the Ramadan fasting.

The beneficiaries of New Legon in Adenta were led by Alhaji Mohammed Mufta Seidu of the Al-Hisan Mosque.

Presenting the packages at the Embassy in Accra on Thursday, May 7, 2020, His Excellency Abdulfattah Ahmed Khali Alsattari, Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Ghana, noted that the Ramadan fasting period was a difficult one, more particularly as nations of the world were overwhelmed by the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ambassador Alsattari said it was also necessary for the Palestinian people to show gratitude to the Government and people of Ghana for their solidarity with them in their quest for self-determination and the rejection of settlements on Palestinian lands.

He stressed the need for Muslims throughout the world to live and remain together as one family.

Present at the occasion was Mr. Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper and a member of the Socialist Forum of Ghana.

Mr. Pratt expressed gratitude to the Palestinian people for the gesture, which he described as a special demonstration of love by people who were hated, oppressed, killed, and pushed out of their homelands.

Earlier, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, the Embassy of Palestine in Ghana had distributed six hundred (600) packages of food items to vulnerable groups within the Accra Metropolis as part of efforts to reduce the impact COVID-19 on the people.