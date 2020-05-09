Increase in Coronavirus cases: whether old or new patients is Irrelevant- Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital anaesthetics asserts

An anaesthetics of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital (CCMH) Mr Nicholas Nyantakyi has said that the penchant on the part of some Ghanaians of disapproving and also trying to find out whether the increase in the coronavirus cases in Ghana are coming from new, old and or quarantined persons are very irrelevant. He said "what is important is that our case count in Ghana is going up and should serve as a guide for us to be careful in adhering to all safety protocols" as prescribed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Contributing to the high numbers of the coronavirus cases in Ghana, the Medical Laboratory Scientist of the same facility Mr. Gideon Gyasi-Obodai said most of the new cases of COVID-19 are coming from patients who are asymptomatic and that makes it very serious. "The wearing of mask is of paramount importance now than before and protects us all. The wearing of mask would protect us all especially from asymptomatic Covid-19 clients since droplets from their sneezing, coughing or when talking would be contained in the mask so as not to infect other unsuspecting Ghanaians".

Mr Gyasi-Obodai, explained that surveillance in relation to COVID-19 deals with the investigation, gathering and analysis of necessary information about the disease; looking at the dynamics of the data in relation to which category of persons affected whether male or female, old or young etc and informing the MOH/GHS about what strategies to employ to deal with Coronavirus pandemic.

A Psychiatric Nurse of the CCMH, Mr Shadrack Otoo further explained that surveillance helps them to plan ahead and also change strategy in how to fight Covid-19 and also to develop appropriate strategies to help influence community behaviour in relation to how citizens can protect themselves against Covid-19. "Patients who are asymptomatic are very easy to treat of COVID-19 than those whose symptoms are very laud and pronounced" Mr Otoo added.

They were speaking to D. C. Kwame Kwakye of GBC Radio Central's Wonfrɛ Yie show today Saturday 9th April 2020 on the topic "Surveillance, Stigmatisation and Support regarding Covid-19".

Also adding his voice to the discussion, Mr Nyantakyi, said medical surveillance is like a surveyor who is trying to map out a land in an area. In relating it to Covid-19, he said similar things are done to identify hotspots of the virus and that informs what can be done going forward. He added that "it is the data that is gathered from surveillance that informed the president's decision to lift the partial Lockdown in Greater Kumasi and Greater Accra". He added that "the novel properties of coronavirus is making it difficult to be real-time ahead of the virus retarding our efforts at going ahead of the virus. Yet, with time and hard work, we shall overcome" Mr. Nyantakyi said.

Mr Gyasi-Obodai added further that, routine surveillance is when an individual visits the hospital with complaints of symptoms similar to coronavirus and then advised staying at the hospital for further test but enhanced surveillance is when health professionals go to a particular place of the patient's abode, workplace or community to test other people who have had contact with a confirmed patient.

He gave an example that when his brother returned from Accra to visit him in Cape Coast, he made him go through the WHO/MOH/GHS approved protocols of handwashing, then took his bath before engaging him in any other familiar engagements. "I had to even sanitise some parts of his car for him" Mr Gyasi-Obodai averred.

He further added that "taxi drivers, market women, shop attendants, health officials are at high risk of contracting coronavirus than others, hence we all need to be careful. So as part of the enhanced surveillance strategies, these high-risk groups are also randomly sampled and tested".

Mr Otoo a Psychiatric Nurse of CCMH explained that stigma is a negative mark associated with a person or group of people. "Stigmatization would make the fight against coronavirus very difficult". He explained that "stigma is calling someone by the name 'Covid-19' patient other than his real name and this would compound our problems and make the work of health officials very difficult. It would debar people from seeking help and the second is that the virus would spread among us" he added.

He further said that, if an individual is confirmed to have Covid-19, all other people he has come into contact with are called primary contact and the secondary contacts are the other persons who have come into contact with the primary contact.

Responding to the mandatory 14-day quarantine of suspected coronavirus clients, the anaesthetics CCMH Mr Nyantakyi explained that the 14-day quarantine is the minimum days for the virus to manifest its symptoms in the patient but it could be 21 or 28 days. "The virus is novel and not all information about it is known so we all need to be careful and try very hard to adhere to all the GHS protocols concerning coronavirus".

In ending the discussion, Mr Otoo advised that when Covid-19 patients are admitted to the hospital, they need a lot of support and care. That he meant "we should call them, give them encouraging words and let them feel part of us and that can help them recover faster". Mr Gyasi-Obodai, on the other hand, said that there are over 415 million diabetic patients across the world but we don't stigmatise against them so why do that to coronavirus patients who contract the disease not deliberately and mostly through no fault of theirs?