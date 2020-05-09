Covid-19: This Is Why Ghana’s Cases Increased To 4,012 Over Night

Listen to article

Ghana’s Covid-19 cases increased by 921 on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,012.

According to an update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), 50 per cent of the new cases were as a result of an outbreak in an industrial facility with 1,300 workers.

According to the GHS, 533 of the company’s workforce have confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The update, however, did not state where the company is located

While the total number of deaths as at May 7, stood at 18, 20 more recoveries were recorded.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 323.

It added that Ghana’s active cases stood at 3,671.

---graphic.com.gh