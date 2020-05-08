Sitting, I stare I am falling where I fear I shriek, how dare me dare Where I dare not dare.
Well before the day shall break, I lay awake, In heart, I ache My feeling, I struggle to fake Love's bars, I pray I break.
Sweet hot, horny chills I feel within My thoughts wander nowhere but him Only hell knows what I'll do to him With him within. Alone, his kiss, his touch I yearn As though its miss, my life shall burn
Day dreaming what will happen when we meet. Like butter on heat His feel I melt And yes I'm wet. Urgent, I need an abode I'm about to explode
This thing is real No, no it can't be real. Why feel this way When I can't have my way? How did it happen That my heart's so deep in? This is not me!
I swore I can never be swept off my feet But here I am flat beneath Far and wide I want his ride I swore I will overcome But here I am, wet and rather wanna come Speechless and helpless How do I overcome?
Hands, mine filled, His filled Laying in the right warmth, I long for him to share my quilt Guilt Guilt Guilt I feel it not. Right Right Right, I wish it but will it not. Wrong Wrong Wrong This, I do not belong
Ding Dong This must stop Before I get a boo Oh! What a sweet taboo?
SWEET TABOO (Poetry 18+)
_Anguished Ablah_
Authored by *Senyo Hosi*