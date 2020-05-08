COVID-19: Cases Balloon To 4,012 By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Ghana has recorded 921 new cases of covid-19 Today Friday May 8. This brings the total number of cases to 4,012. The Ghana Health Service dedicated website has confirmed. More soon... CoronavirusCovid-19Ghana
