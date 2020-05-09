Ofosu Ampofo Cases: A-G Begs For Time To File One More Witness Statement

Mr Sampong said the AG could not file all its witness statements because the time fell within the lockdown period following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mr Tony Lithur, counsel for Mr Ofosu-Ampofo on his part prayed the Court presided over by Justice Samuel K. Asiedu, Appeals Court Judge sitting as additional High Court Judge, to give a long adjournment to accommodate a pending application at the Supreme Court to stay proceedings.

Lawyers of Mr Ofosu-Ampofo had earlier filed an application seeking a stay of proceedings for an appeal at the Court of Appeal to be heard on the adoption of a witness statement of a prosecution witness.

The High Court had refused that application after adopting the witness statement of Mr Benjamin Osei Ampofo Adjei, the first prosecution witness and a staff of Multimedia Group (Adom FM).

The two accused have both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They have both been granted a GHc100,000.00 bail each with a surety each.

The Court adjourned the trial to June 12.

