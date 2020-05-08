Water Scarcity Hit Adaklu As Dams, Rivers Dry Up

President Akufo-Addo in his fifth address to the nation on containing the COVID-19 pandemic directed the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Community Water Systems, and private water tankers to supply water free of charge to all communities.

Except for communities in the Adaklu Kodzobi Electoral Area, which are being supplied with water by GWCL, about 70 communities in the District are relying on dams and rivers some, said to have dried up.

Mr Moses Eworvor, Assemblyman for Hlihave Electoral Area told the Ghana News Agency that people from Davanya and Hekope in his area had to travel to Mafi Kumase, a distance of 15 kilometers daily to buy water for use.

He described the situation as alarming and said it was having an adverse effect on their economic activities.

Mr Nat-Lord Kofie, Assemblyman for Goefe said the situation was not different in his area as the dam they were relying on had dried up completely, making it difficult for them to have access to potable water.

He said though there was a borehole at Goefe, it could not serve all the communities in the area.

Mr Eli Keti, Assemblyman for Kpetsu said when he contacted GWCL for assistance, he was told that they only served their customers but could give them free water if they brought their water tanker.

Mr. Phanuel Kudi Assemblyman for Waya said they were relying on River Tordzie as drinking water and for other domestic uses.

Mr Eworvor said when he contacted the District Assembly for its water tanker to draw water from GWCL for his community, he was told the community would have to pay GH¢300.00 per trip and also allegedly give the driver GH¢ 50.00 because he was not an employee of the Assembly.

Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey, the District Chief Executive told the GNA that the tanker service by the Assembly was free and that, "the GH¢350.00 was only for fuel for the tanker."

The Assemblymen appealed to the Assembly to take a second look at the condition attached to the tanker and provide water to the communities to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as directed by the President.

