COVID-19: Akim West Assembly Commended For Bold Fights Against

The Akim West Assembly received commendations for placing several Veronica buckets and liquid soaps at some vantage points in the market and its continuous public education on the Pandemic as well as providing nose masks to the traders.

Nana Dansuwa made the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at one of the newly created markets by the Assembly at Adeiso.

She said the Assembly met and interacted with traders last month to ensure that they adhered to the President's Directive on social distancing, but some of them disregarded the order.

This occasioned the relocation, she added, which had gone a long way to ease congestion in the main market and along the edges of the streets during market days on Mondays and Thursdays.

She urged all traders in the markets to strictly comply with the protocols put in place to protect themselves and others who patronise the markets against COVID-19.

Mr Aaron Otoo, the District Coordinating Director, later told the GNA that the Assembly apart from easing congestion at the markets was also enforcing the wearing of nose masks.

He said the Assembly would have no choice than to close down the markets in consultation with the traditional Council if people failed to comply with the social distancing protocol.

He pleaded with people in the district to strictly adhere to the protocols as the pandemic is no respecter of persons.

He commended all who have supported the Assembly with PPE and appealed for more to protect front-line workers to perform their duties well.

---GNA