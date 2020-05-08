Takoradi COVID-19 Team Goes Wild On Face Mask Wearing

The COVID-19 response team of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) on Wednesday storm some principal streets and market centres to enforce compliance as regards the wearing of face masks.

Wearing of face masks in public has been made mandatory within the Western Region as part of measures to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement issued by the Western Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and signed by the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, said the directive took immediate effect.

The response team comprising officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Information Service Department and the various security agencies went to the streets to ensure the directive was adhered to.

The Metropolitan NADMO Coordinator, James Obeng, who spoke to journalists, explained that the exercise was necessary given the rise in cases of Covid-19 infection in the metropolis and the country as a whole.

“We've recorded some positive cases in Sekondi Takoradi, so the Security Council cannot sit down for this thing to continue,” he stressed.

Mr. Obeng appealed to the residents to wear their face masks anytime they stepped out of their homes, adding that “the exercise is expected to be undertaken at all markets in the metropolis.”

---Daily Guide