Those Who Go Astray From Nobility Needs Prayers Not Hasty Judgment—Alhaji Akanyo

Backsliding from your religious faith is not a matter of swift verdict from another fellow, but one must know and do well as to pray for such a person, according to Dr. Alhaji Akanayo of the Akanayo Herbal Centre.

Noble Dr. Alhaji Akanayo in an interview with sensational blogger stated that most people encountering progress and prosperity in their life, is as a result of the doing of Allah, and on the other side of the coin, those facing hardship and toils in life is also the doing of Allah, so never judge someone by the level of your faith, because your level of faith and belief depends on the heavenly intervention.

Furthermore, those who criticize their fellow brother or sister because they have fallen aside from their religious faith is as a result of the problem they are encountering, so we must do as much not judge those who fall apart from their religious believe but rather pray for their soul for salvation and not to jump into hasty conclusion.

Alhaji Akanayo lamented on the fact that it should always be our prayers that we will be more prosperous and attain greater heights in life than those who openly judge and criticize us.

Finally, those who all in the hands of condemnation, should not pay attention to such, cause those who condemn people are just envious of what you have.

So whenever you criticize, judge and condemn someone, know perfectly that, in your family, there are such acts and behavior there, so before your judge, someone or accuse someone wrongly for their religious backslides, check your status and relationship with Allah first and learn to pray for such person and not to judge them.