5 Robbers Arrested In Gambaga

The Divisional Police Command in East Mamprusi have picked up three men and two women in connection with a robbery incident near Boku in the North East Region.

The suspects are Mumuni Haruna, Kwame Samed ,Issahak Abdulai , Mohammed Ayisha and Ajara Abdul-Rauf.

Information gathered by DGN Online, indicates that on May 7,20202 at about 0500hrs Sweidu Seidu a Langbinsi based business man gave an amount of Ghc 26,660.00 to his assistant suspect, Mumuni Haruna and his son Sweidu Amima to be given to one Adam Seidu in Gambaga.

Suspect Mumuni Haruna however contacted suspect Kwame Samed and lsshaku Abdulai and planned with them to attack and rob them of the said amount.

At about 0530hrs of same day suspect Mumuni Haruna and sweidu Aminu were on their way on a motorbike to Gambaga and on reaching a section of the road near Boku, suspect Kwame Samed and Issaku Abdulai appeared from the bush, fired a gun shot and ordered them to surrender the money which they did.

Suspect Kwame Samed and Issahaku Abdnlai then took the money to their house and handed same to suspect Ayisha Mohammed, wife of Kwame Samed.

Complainant Sweidu Seidu later reported the case to the police and in the course of investigation intelligence was picked that the robbery was committed by suspect Kwame Samed and Issahaku Abdulai.

The suspects were immediately arrested and while in custody, suspect Isshaku Abdulai managed to send information to his wife, suspect Ajara Abdulai Rawuf to go for the money from suspect Ayisha Mohammed and hide it.

Police however managed to retrieved the money during investigation.

The five suspects will be arraigned before court after investigations.

---Daily Guide