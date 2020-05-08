Tema, Ofankor And Other Parts Of Accra To Experience Dumsor

Listen to article

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced the interruption of power supply in parts of Accra beginning today, Friday, May 8, 2020.

This is to enable the company to convey some transformers from the Tema Port to its Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) construction site.

The power outages which will last between 10 pm and 1 am daily will however end on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Some of the affected areas include Tema, Klagon, Spintex, Trasacco, Dzorwulu, Achimota, and Ofankor.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited wishes to inform the general public, especially our cherished customers in the under-listed areas that, to ensure safe conveyance of 145MVA transformers from the Tema Ports to the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) construction site, the company will have to isolate some High Voltage overhead lines. In this regard, there will be planned outages from Friday 8th May 2020 to Thursday, 14th May 2020 between 10:00 pm and 1:00 am each day”, the company announced.

According to ECG says any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

---GhanaNewsPage