Bono Region: Jaman North Residents In Fear Over First COVID-19 Case

Residents in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region say they are living in fear after the region recorded its first COVID-19 case since the outbreak.

The region became the 13th out of the country's 16 regions to record a COVID-19 case on Thursday, May 07, 2020.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News noted that they have started observing some of the safety measures to keep them safe.

“The situation here is very difficult, we are all scared, and the protection here is not tight because we don't have masks here and even if you were to find one to buy it would be the one made with African prints. There are no sanitizers here too. You can't even find some to buy so we are really terrified.”

“The fact is that we are scared, we are near the border; we shop with them, we run our businesses together and we keep getting close to them. Now that a case has been recorded, I am at home and I will not be going out because I don't know who has it.”

Bono Region records first COVID-19 case

The COVID-19 case in the Bono Region was detected in the Jaman North District, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the GHS announced in his update on the disease at a media briefing, organised by the Ministry of Information.

This leaves only three regions – Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East, with no confirmed cases.

Ghana on May 7, confirmed 372 new cases of the virus, bringing the country’s total case count to 3,091.

It also recorded an increase in recoveries – from the Monday, May 4 update of 294 to 303, whiles the death toll, however, remained 18.

This, therefore, leaves the country with 2,770 active cases.

---citinewsroom