Bono Minister Confirms Coronavirus Case In The Region

Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister has confirmed that the region has recorded its first case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) involving a Togolese man.

The positive case under reference is that of a 27-year-old Togolese man and 9 others who illegally arrived in Ghana through unapproved routes in the Jaman North district capital, Sampa.

He was apprehended along with the others during the last week of April 2020, by personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service.

The Regional Minister, Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi in a press statement,said the test results received on 6th May 2020 confirmed that all but one of the 10 illegal immigrants was positive.

The Minister said the victim has since been placed in quarantine at Sampa.

The statement said ,the remaining 9 illegal immigrants have been handed over to Immigration and National Security officials for substantive action.

“As at this afternoon (7th May 2020), contact tracing teams have been to the field to take samples from identified primary contacts of the quarantinee. We have stepped up surveillance in our 12 districts to enable us gain a broader picture of the state of infection within the region and thereby respond appropriately”,the statement added.

“The Bono Region recorded its first suspected case of Covid 19 on the 9th March 2020. We have nonetheless investigated 583 suspected cases, taken 202 samples and received the results of 128 samples, one of which tested positive for Covid 19. The outstanding samples yet to be received”.

According to the statement, “Since receiving an alert from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, on January 23 2020, the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee have jointly implemented a range of preventive measures in relating to pandemic preparedness and response – key among our activities has been inter-agency coordination, laboratory testing, case management and infection prevention, social mobilization and risk communication, and enhanced port surveillance”.

“We have also increased behavior change communication (BCC) and continue to emphasize social distancing to prevent community spread”

The Minister urged everyone in the Region to adhere fully to the hygiene protocols announced by the President and the Ghana Health Service.

“There should be no cause for fear or panic. Let us remain calm while observing the requisite social distancing protocols and the wearing of face-masks.”I am hopeful that with these measures, we will successfully prevail against the virus”.

She also called on all the Chiefs and people of the Bono Region to remain vigilant and cooperate with the health and security personnel to ensure that the infection did not get out of hand in the Region.

“Long live Bono Region; long live Ghana, thank you” she stated.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has increased to 3,091.