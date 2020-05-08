West Gonja Assembly Augments Effort Of GHS To Combat COVID-19

The West Gonja Municipal Assembly has donated a wide range of Personal Protection Equipment to the West Gonja Municipal Health Directorate in the Savannah Region.

The items donated included: 29 waste bins,2,200 nose masks, 10 mobile megaphone,10 gun thermometers, and one bale of garment.

The PPEs are to be distributed among the various health facilities in the municipality as part of efforts to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus which is currently traumatising the world.

At a short ceremony to hand over the medical items, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Saeed Muhazu Jibreal, commended the health directorate and all health workers in the municipality for working assiduously to safeguard residents from contracting the novel COVID-19.

He said even within the resource constraints, health personnel was doing more than enough to prevent the spread of the virus in the municipality, pledging the continuous support of his office in these trying times.

"Though what we are giving to you today is not enough, we are sure you will continue to do your best for our people and we will do more when resources are available to us, so extend the gratitude of the people to your staff," he noted.

Damongo and for that matter, the Savannah Region has not yet recorded a case. This MCE attributed to the collaborated effort of stakeholders in sensitising residents.

The Municipal Health Director, Hajia Fuseina Sulemana, in receiving the items expressed gratitude to the assembly for the kind gesture.

She lamented that most of the 26 health facilities in the municipality were without gun thermometers and nose mask which was a challenge.

According to her, the donation of the items would go a long way to boost the morale of the workers and protect them to deliver efficient service in these difficult times.

She disclosed that the addition of the megaphone is a major leap since it would help them enhance sensitization in the communities without mass gathering.

Ghana currently has 3,091 cases of COVID-19 with 18 deaths and 303 recoveries.