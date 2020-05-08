Dumsor In Parts Of Accra Begins Today

Listen to article

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has served notice that there will be power cut in parts of Accra beginning today, Friday, May 8.

This is to enable the company to convey some transformers from the Tema Port to its Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) construction site.

The power outages which will last between 10 pm and 1 am daily will however end on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Some of the affected areas include Tema, Klagon, Spintex, Trasacco, Dzorwulu, Achimota, and Ofankor.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited wishes to inform the general public, especially our cherished customers in the under-listed areas that, to ensure safe conveyance of 145MVA transformers from the Tema Ports to the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) construction site, the company will have to isolate some High Voltage overhead lines. In this regard, there will be planned outages from Friday 8th May 2020 to Thursday, 14th May 2020 between 10:00 pm and 1:00 am each day”, the company announced.

Meanwhile, ECG says any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

Presently, Ghanaians are enjoying the Energy Relief Package announced by President Akufo-Addo as part of the interventions introduced by the government to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on people and businesses.

Lifeline customers have 100 percent relief of their consumption for the months of April, May, and June 2020.

All other customers will receive 50 percent of their March 2020 consumption for the months of April, May, and June 2020.

The April benefits will be realized in May, May benefits in June, and June benefits in July.

---citinewsroom