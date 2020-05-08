ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.05.2020 Health

COVID-19 Fight: Community Pharmacy Supports Begoro Hospital

By Rex Krampa
COVID-19 Fight: Community Pharmacy Supports Begoro Hospital
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Following reports that some Fifty-eight (58) staff of the Begoro Government Hospital have been quarantined after exposure to a 65-year-old Mango seller on admission, CureAid Chemist, a community pharmacy located in Adenta Ghana has supported hospital management with PPE.

The items include gowns, Surgical masks, face shields, hand sanitizers, and towels.

The pharmacy, which had earlier this month distributed a thousand fabric masks to residents in and around Adenta confirmed, this was another facet of its community leadership program it is championing.

CureAid Pharmacy is a member of the Community Pharmacists Practice Association (CPPA). The pharmacy has carried out a series of campaigns, which are part of its community Health leadership program aimed at improving and supporting the less privileged within the Adentan Municipal area.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the country together in numerous ways, as organizations and individuals across the length and breadth of the country continue to make donations to their communities to help the less privileged survive.

Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa News Contributor
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

I Did Not Kill Mills – Mahama
1 hour ago

Elements Within NDC Cannot Destroy Me — Suspended Allotey Ja...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line