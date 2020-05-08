COVID-19 Fight: Community Pharmacy Supports Begoro Hospital

Following reports that some Fifty-eight (58) staff of the Begoro Government Hospital have been quarantined after exposure to a 65-year-old Mango seller on admission, CureAid Chemist, a community pharmacy located in Adenta Ghana has supported hospital management with PPE.

The items include gowns, Surgical masks, face shields, hand sanitizers, and towels.

The pharmacy, which had earlier this month distributed a thousand fabric masks to residents in and around Adenta confirmed, this was another facet of its community leadership program it is championing.

CureAid Pharmacy is a member of the Community Pharmacists Practice Association (CPPA). The pharmacy has carried out a series of campaigns, which are part of its community Health leadership program aimed at improving and supporting the less privileged within the Adentan Municipal area.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the country together in numerous ways, as organizations and individuals across the length and breadth of the country continue to make donations to their communities to help the less privileged survive.