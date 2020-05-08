Bea Mountain Donates To ECOC

Kevin Calder, a Procurement and Logistics Specialist at Bea Mountain has donated on behalf of his institution 410 sacks of 33mml mineral water, 27 cartons of frozen food (fish &meat), 15bags of 25kg rice, 8 cartons of mixed juice, 30 cartons of 200mm Tomatoes, 10 packs of spaghetti, 10 packs of macaroni, 8 cans of olive, 2 photocopier machine and 1 big carton of begoat season to the Executive Committee on the Coronavirus in Liberia (ECOC).

Mr. Calder said his institution is proud to identify with ECOC during this pandemic to help maintain and curb the spread of COVID -19.

"Whatever way Bea Mountain can be a help to defeat COVID -19 we will step in to ensure coronavirus does not have a grape on Liberians", Bea Mountain Procurement and Logistics Specialist assured.

Bea Mountain is a mining corporation that provides mining services. The Company explores and mines for gold in the western cluster region of Liberia. Bea is noted for fulfilling its social corporate responsibilities especially in the areas of construction of roads, delivery of health care services, human resource capacity building, etc.

Receiving the items Hon William V. Dakel Sr. - Deputy Director-General for Administration of the General Service Agency (GSA) extended thanks and appreciations on behalf of His Excellency President George Manneh Weah, the Liberian people and the COVID-19 Response Team. Mr. Dakel also expressed gratitude to God and Bea Mountain Family for stepping in during this period of National uncertainty.

"This isn't Bea Mountain's first contribution to the COVID -19 Responders neither their last, I can safely say that Bea Mountain has been and is in the interest of the Liberian People", Mr Dakel opined.

William V. Dakel assured Bea Mountain that donated items will be used for intended purpose and nothing else.