ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.05.2020 General News

Bea Mountain Donates To ECOC

By Eric Pervist
Bea Mountain Donates To ECOC
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Kevin Calder, a Procurement and Logistics Specialist at Bea Mountain has donated on behalf of his institution 410 sacks of 33mml mineral water, 27 cartons of frozen food (fish &meat), 15bags of 25kg rice, 8 cartons of mixed juice, 30 cartons of 200mm Tomatoes, 10 packs of spaghetti, 10 packs of macaroni, 8 cans of olive, 2 photocopier machine and 1 big carton of begoat season to the Executive Committee on the Coronavirus in Liberia (ECOC).

Mr. Calder said his institution is proud to identify with ECOC during this pandemic to help maintain and curb the spread of COVID -19.

"Whatever way Bea Mountain can be a help to defeat COVID -19 we will step in to ensure coronavirus does not have a grape on Liberians", Bea Mountain Procurement and Logistics Specialist assured.

Bea Mountain is a mining corporation that provides mining services. The Company explores and mines for gold in the western cluster region of Liberia. Bea is noted for fulfilling its social corporate responsibilities especially in the areas of construction of roads, delivery of health care services, human resource capacity building, etc.

Receiving the items Hon William V. Dakel Sr. - Deputy Director-General for Administration of the General Service Agency (GSA) extended thanks and appreciations on behalf of His Excellency President George Manneh Weah, the Liberian people and the COVID-19 Response Team. Mr. Dakel also expressed gratitude to God and Bea Mountain Family for stepping in during this period of National uncertainty.

"This isn't Bea Mountain's first contribution to the COVID -19 Responders neither their last, I can safely say that Bea Mountain has been and is in the interest of the Liberian People", Mr Dakel opined.

William V. Dakel assured Bea Mountain that donated items will be used for intended purpose and nothing else.

582020122533-wbreuigtto-img 20200507 145844 4

582020122535-swnaqedq5k-img 20200507 150012 0

582020122733-wbreuihuto-img 20200507 145249 525

582020122733-8eu2xkjwvr-img 20200507 144718 237

582020122735-0f72yl3xxs-img 20200507 145448 504

582020122942-osjum8x432-img 20200507 150016 9

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Bedbugs Force Students To Sleep In Dining Hall—SECTECH Hea...
10 minutes ago

Bono Minister Confirms Coronavirus Case In The Region
41 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line