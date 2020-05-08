Adhere To COVID-19 Preventive Measures—Tain DCE Urges General Public

Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, District Chief Executive for Tain in the Bono region has urged the public to adhere to the directives and strategies outlined by the president of the Republic to combat coronavirus in the Country.

She said the Akufo-Addo lead government has put a number of measures in place to curtail the COVID -19 pandemic in the country since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

According to the District Chief Executive, the Assembly has adopted several approaches to combat COVID-19 in the district.

She mentioned that the Assembly has mounted barriers at all entry points in the district and provided Veronica bucket at all the barriers to check temperatures of passengers entering the district and also wash their hands with soap.

The DCE disclosed this when she went round to monitor the activities at all the checkpoints in the district to get first-hand information on the activities and challenges at the checkpoints and find possible ways of addressing those challenges.

She, therefore, called on the general public and all other stakeholders to help complement government effort in the fight against COVID -19 in the country.