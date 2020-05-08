Covid-19: Juaben Municipal Goes After Market Women

The exercise, which is being conducted by the Juaben Municipal Assembly in collaboration with the District Directorates of Information Services Department and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), is to help prevent the spread of the virus in the District.

Mr. Kwadwo Ansah-Sem, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), at one of the public education campaign at Juaben, said the exercise was being targeted at the market centers in the communities to sensitize the women to comply with the various preventive protocols.

It is also part of the strategies to reach out to more people in communities with education and other information on the disease.

Mr Ansah-Sem said special market days had been suspended in the District as part of measures to reduce physical human contacts, which had been identified as the major cause of infections.

“Our priorities and focus of the education at the market centers is not only to strategically reach out to majority of the local populace, but to also educate the market women and traders on the pandemic and on the need for the closure of the main market centers on the special market days,” he stated.

Mr. Ansah-Sem urged the people in the area to cooperate with the Assembly and the security taskforces in enforcing all the preventive protocols and measures outlined by the government to fight the spread of the pandemic.

Mrs. Mary Amponsah, a Field Officer at the District Directorate of NCCE urged the people to observe government's preventive protocols such as social distancing, regular hand washing with soap, wearing of face masks, and the use of hand sanitizers at the market centers.

---GNA