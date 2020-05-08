Covid-19: Obuasi Shops To Go Double Track System

All shops, stalls and sheds within the Obuasi Municipality in the Ashanti Region will from Friday, May 8 be closed down to allow authorities execute a planned shift system for traders amidst the fast-spreading coronavirus in the region.

In totality, the Ashanti Region has 165 coronavirus cases, with Obuasi alone recording 48 out of this number, making it the area with the highest number of cases.

A statement signed by the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to notify the public of new measures to be implemented to check the spread of the disease in the area noted that all the decisions taken came after “a joint meeting between the management of Obuasi East and Municipal Assemblies in collaboration with other stakeholders including traditional authorities, security taskforce, Ghana Health Services, AGA Health Foundation, and Assembly Members of the two Assemblies.”

Apart from the closing down of shops, hawking will also be banned and “all identifiable drinking spots and pubs are not supposed to allow customers to gather or converge at their premises. Customers are only allowed to buy their drinks and take them home for consumption.”

The statement also admonished “all institutions, both public and privately owned, to ensure the NO

MASK NO ENTRY POLICY in Obuasi.”

---citinewsroom