Covid-19: Govt Told To Show Interest In Companies Planning To Produce Vaccines

The Coalition of Parents of Students in Private Institutions (COPOSIPI), is appealing to government to show interest in companies around the world.

that are in the process of producing vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Association pointed out that the government could only get access to such vaccines when produced if they showed interest and commitment from the beginning.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the Association, Dr Simon Gbene, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

“There is competition all over the world, so the government should make our interest known to companies that are rising the vaccines so that if it is gotten anywhere, Ghana would be considered,” he said in the statement.

He said the Government should also consider as part of the solutions to the COVID-19, how to achieve herd immunity, especially in heavily populated communities.

He said, “Herd immunity can be attained by simply working around the disease itself. We know COVID-19 has the potential of affecting about 82 per cent of the population where there is an outbreak, the victims will show mild symptoms and 18 per cent will show severe symptoms”.

“So our recommendation is that in populated areas where there is an outbreak and we are not able to do this form of isolation and quarantine then what we can do is to move immediately, people who are more susceptible, that is aged and those sick from the place then whatever population is left if the disease is run through them it cannot spread anymore,” he noted.

He advised students to practice simple hygienic behaviour such as hand washing and strict adherence to the precautionary protocols.

Dr Gbene pleaded with students to help educate their parents to observe physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their respective communities.

The Executive Secretary further expressed gratitude to the Telecommunication networks for providing free services to electronic learning sites for the use of students.

He appealed to teachers that when parents call on them to help their wards they should be willing to do so.

---GNA