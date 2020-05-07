Sign The Petition For The Parliament Of Ghana To Pass Into The Law The Occupational Health And Safety (osh) Bill.

Listen to article

Ghana's COVID-19 cases is over 2,000. Workers have resumed work due to the lifting of the lockdown in Ghana.

However the Occupational Health, Safety and Environment guidelines Section (118-216) of the Labour Act 651, Regulations 2003 is not detailed and has not been implemented enough in our fight against COVID-19 and beyond to ensure that employers, employees and their families are healthy, safe, insured, well-taken care of and compensated in case of COVID-19 infection and death.

Therefore there is an urgent need for the Parliament of Ghana to ensure the review and passing and implementation of the Occupational Health, Safety and Environment Bill to ensure that:

1. All Institutions implement Occupational Safety and Health(OHS) systems including Policy to ensure OHS training and PPEs use.

2. Inspection, Monitoring and Recommendation of OHS systems by the government and non-government agencies.

3. Employers and employees are healthy, safe, insured, well-taken care of, compensated in case of COVID-19 infection and death.

To complement the efforts of health and safety PPEs and installations donated, organizations such as the Just Commit Foundation offers free OSH Policy for COVID-19 to ensure the effective use of PPEs and installations while they are developing an app to provide free Occupational Health and Safety services for COVID-19.

