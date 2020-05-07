Covid-19: Let's Fight Together To Protect Human Resource - Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolga Central Mr Isaac Adongo said a healthy human resource was paramount to the growth of the economy and called on the citizenry to adhere to the strict measures rolled out by the government, to stop the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Adongo made the call in a press statement signed by him and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Bolgatanga.

He said the Coronavirus posed a threat to productivity as many workers and businesses were forced to reduce production as many could no longer go to work out of fear of contracting the deadly disease.

Mr Adongo said the measures being taken by the government to control the spread of the disease, was intended to limit and stop the importation of the virus, provide adequate care for the sick as well as limit the impact of the virus on the social and economic life of all Ghanaians, including the Zebilla Constituency, and the Upper East Region.

The MP said the Zebilla constituency was located on the borders of Burkina Faso and Togo and cautioned the communities that share common boundaries with those countries to be careful since many of the people had cross-border relations and clan-members across the borders and might be tempted to interact with them.

Such people he said would unknowingly import the deadly virus in and out of both territories.

He called on commercial transport operators, including; motor-bike (Okada) riders, tri-cycle (motor-king) riders, and donkey cart drivers, within Zebilla and its environs, to abide by the government's directives regarding the closure of the borders.

The MP urged the people to continue to observe the protocols including; avoiding crowded areas, avoiding hand-shaking, washing of hands with soap under running water, covering of mouths and nose, while coughing or sneezing, reporting to the nearest Health Facility as soon as symptoms such as fever, coughing and running nose are noticed and keeping the environment clean.

He assured his constituency that he would continue to procure protective and hygiene materials for distribution to the various health care centres within the area.

“Finally, it is equally important for all of us in the Upper East Region, to remember that we are currently within the heat season, and one of the common diseases we usually experience is Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM). I wish therefore to advise all of us in our various communities, within the entire Upper East Region, to take the necessary precautionary measures to avoid contracting CSM, alongside our fight against COVID—19”, he added.

---GNA