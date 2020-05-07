Adabraka: Angry Youth Vandalise Police Station Over Death Of Resident

Some angry youth of Adabraka Odorna in Accra who have been incensed by the death of a fellow resident have vandalised the Adabraka police station.

The residents blamed the police for the death of a man who fell and drowned in the Odaw drain.

Scores of the residents besieged the police station with the body of the deceased man after the incident at the drain.

They chanted angrily to express their displeasure over the issue.

According to the Assemblyman for the area, Hendrick Noble Kinnah, he heard about the incident on Wednesday evening at around 5:41 PM.

He had been told the deceased resident fell into the Odaw drain while being pursued by police who were trying to arrest him.

“He fell into the Odaw drain and he couldn't swim back…There were police who came to make arrests and he ran and fell into the drain,” Mr. Kinnah told Citi News.

He further said some residents accused the police of causing the death saying “it is the policeman who pushed him into the water [the drain].”

Upon hearing of the incident, he said he first made his way to the Adabraka police station where he saw a police officer who had been assaulted.

“I saw two policemen here. One had been beaten and he had blood on his mouth.”

There is currently heavy police and military presence at the Adabraka Police station.

---citinewsroom