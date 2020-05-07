KMA Partners Manhyia, Police To Enforce Compulsory Nose Mask Wearing

The Mayor of Kumasi, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi together with Adumhene, Baffour Agyei Kese IV, and some Divisional Police Commanders in the metropolis, began the operation on Wednesday with a tour in the central business district to enforce compliance on compulsory nose mask wearing.

The team which included police and military personnel ensured that each person in the business district wore the mask as a protective measure against the further spread of the coronavirus in the metropolis and its environs.

Mr Osei Assibey Antwi said the exercise was part of efforts to ensure that all preventive protocols such as social distancing, wearing of nose masks, as well as washing of hands were strictly adhered to by all residents.

He said the involvement of the police and the military was to ensure that every individual put on nose masks while walking or trading in public places.

The Mayor said it was also part of a sustained educational campaign to ensure that people complied with all the outlined preventive protocols to prevent further spread of the virus in the country.

Mr Osei Assibey commended the majority of people who have been wearing the nose masks and obeying the preventive rules and said concerted efforts were needed by all to fight the spread of the virus.

Barfour Agyei Kese IV, Adumhene on his part, thanked the people, especially those in Adum, for complying with the President's order and hence, using the nose masks and obeying all other protocols.

He advised the few recalcitrant to comply with the rules as a matter of urgency, and obey the simple instruction since that was the only way through which they could stay safe from catching and spreading the virus.

Meanwhile, a section of the traders and buyers who spoke to the GNA during the exercise expressed worry over the rate at which the coronavirus infection was rising in the region.

They called for strict enforcement of the various protocols to prevent further spread in the region.

