NPP Retools Central Region To Fight Covid-19

The ruling NPP had pledged to scale up intensive public education to reach out to all regardless of one's geographical location with the support of all relevant stakeholders.

The Kits which contained quantities of hand sanitizers, Veronica buckets, tissues, boxes of antiseptics, and liquid soap will be distributed to all 23 Constituencies in the Region.

Also, high-risk areas including Markets, lorry stations, , hairdressing salons, tailoring shops, and corporate entities will benefit.

Presenting the items to the various Constituency Chairmen at the Regional Party Headquarters in Cape Coast, Mr Richard Takyi Mensah, Regional Secretary of the Party urged them to distribute the items as envisioned.

He encouraged Ghanaians to keep to social distances and wash their hands under running water to support the government's effort in curbing the spread of the deadly disease.

He reminded all Parliamentary aspirants to prioritize the national fight against the Coronavirus pandemic and suspend all large social gathering activities.

Alhaji Gibrine Adams, the Mfantseman Constituency on behalf of all the Constituency Chairmen thanked the Party for the gesture.

He called on philanthropists to donate more of the kits to help prevent any possible community-to-community transmission of the disease.

