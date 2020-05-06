Covid-19: 11 Out Of 200 Samples Test Positive In Ningo-pramram

Mr. Jonathan Teye Doku, District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Ningo Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA), noted that, about 800 samples were taken for testing out of which 200 sample results had been certified.

He further explained that, the District had set up a Covid- 19 emergency response unit, made up of the District health director, NADMO, heads of the Security service within the district, the district Ambulance unit among other important governmental parastatals within the Ningo - Prampram district.

Mr Doku again informed that, the Ningo- Prampram District Assembly had procured some 1000 pieces of face mask to be given to Assembly Members for onward distribution within their Electoral Areas adding that more would be made available within the district to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the DCE, citizens must desist from stigmatizing people believed to have contracted the virus saying no one had total immunity.

"Let us observe the various hygein protocols to be able to defeat this virus, "he added.

The GNA observed that the face mask is not popular in the District.

