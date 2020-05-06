AAMA Takes Delivery Of Nose Masks

Two institutions: the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association GNTDA and the New Tailors and Dressmakers Association NATADA both based in Atebubu, have together presented 600 pieces of nose masks to the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly to help in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

Making the presentation, the Coordinator for GNTDA Mr. Richard Obeng said the donation was borne out of the need to contribute to the prevention of the disease adding that the need for nose masks has become even more important as we go about our economic and social activities.

Receiving the items, the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu commended the two bodies for their sense of purpose.

He said the fight against the pandemic is a collective effort and urged others to do their bit to ensure the COVIID-19 is brought under control.

The MCE promised to explore the possibility of contracting the two bodies to sew the masks in large quantities for distribution to the people in the municipality.

Mr. Obeng was accompanied by Madam Mary Agyeiwaa, treasurer of NATADA.

Present at the presentation were the Municipal Coordinating Director Hajia Fati Saaka and the head of the Business Resource Centre Mr. Isaac Oppong.