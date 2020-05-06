Group Wants ‘Rambo’ Police Punished For Torturing Man To Death At Konkori

The Advocates for Truth and Justice (ATJ) has expressed concern over the seeming slow nature in the investigations of a case involving a man who was allegedly tortured to death by some police officers.

According to the civil society group, one Kwabena Tweneboah Koduah, 33, was allegedly tortured by the police at Konkori in the Atwima Kwanwoma District in the Ashanti Region leading to his untimely demise, but the authorities appear to have refused to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The ATJ, which is made up of legal practitioners, journalists and psychologists, bemoaned the lack of seriousness being attached to the case, saying “this is a serious case where a life has been lost.”

In a press release jointly signed by Nana Oduyefuo Asabere Pinamang, Isaac Agyeman and Daniel Agyekum, Vice Chairman, Public Relations Officer and Secretary, the ATJ made a passionate appeal to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, who is also head of the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC), to quickly intervene so that justice would be served.

According to the group, the investigations into the alleged torture case which is being handled at the Ashanti Regional Police Command, was being done at a snail's pace.

The ATJ urged the minister to ensure that policemen that allegedly brutalized the MCE for Affigya Kwabre South, Christian Adu-Poku, were also punished.

According to the group, “these 'Rambo-styled' policemen also manhandled Hayford Sarpong, a journalist with NET2 Television and John Owusu, the Affigya Kwabre South District Information Officer so they must be punished”.

---Daily Guide