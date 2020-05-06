Interruption Of Schools: 6 Global Educators Reveal New Strategies for Distance Education During COVID-19

Schools across the world have been forced to close their doors. Many find themselves struggling to transition from face-to-face teaching to a distance learning environment. Then there are those educators around the world who are innovating and managing to continue learning seamlessly.

Six top global educators join C.M. Rubin, Founder of CMRubinWorld, to share their distance learning models. From the United States, Deganit Ronen, the Principal of Westchester Torah Academy (WTA), explains that the Coronavirus breakout in her school community required an overnight curriculum rework. Vicki Davis, the Director of Instructional Technology at the Sherwood Christian Academy in Albany, Georgia, shares 10 tips for “education's overcomers” to move online. Educator Elisa Guerra from Aguascalientes, Mexico and Educator Maarit Rossi from Finland respectively share new ways to approach online learning in every community.

Jennifer D. Klein, Head of School at Gimnasio, Los Caobos in Colombia, offers important tips for helping students build community and creativity during this period of isolation. Based in the UK, Chris Williams, the Co-Founder, and CEO of Chatta, explains how Chatta Club (which is free) is supporting parents stuck at home with very young children.

The Top Global Teachers is a platform created by CMRubinWorld to enable teachers to share their best work with other teachers around the world. CMRubinWorld utilizes the platform to propagate the voices of the most indispensable people of our learning institutions, teachers.

CMRubinWorld's award-winning series, The Global Search for Education, brings together distinguished thought leaders in education and innovation from around the world to explore the key learning issues faced by most nations.

The series has become a highly visible platform for global discourse on 21st-century learning, offering a diverse range of innovative ideas that are presented by the series founder, C. M. Rubin, together with the world's leading thinkers.