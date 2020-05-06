ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.05.2020 Health

Minister Ask Ghanaians To Collaborate With Contact Tracing Team After They Were Sacked At James Town

By News Desk
Minister Ask Ghanaians To Collaborate With Contact Tracing Team After They Were Sacked At James Town
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

The sector Minister said the team was working in the interest of Ghanaians and not allowing them to carry out their duty would be disadvantageous to the fight against the disease.

The Health Minister made the call at a COVID-19 press briefing in Accra following reports that some of the contact tracing team were sacked at Jamestown when they went there to follow up on an identified person.

"Allow the team access to you, if they invite you on telephone please pay hid. Treat them nicely when they come to your houses to take your sample to protect us all from the disease,” he said.

"By adhering to these protocols you are helping us all so it is not your choice but our choice, so help us to live together and survive the coronavirus battle," he said.

Ghana, as at May 05, 2020, has confirmed a total of 2,719 cases of COVID-19 with 294 recoveries and death toll of 18.

---GNA

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Old Tafo MCE Deny Food Diversion During Lockdown
1 hour ago

Minister Ask Ghanaians To Collaborate With Contact Tracing T...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line