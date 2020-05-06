Covid-19: Nine Recovered In Volta

The Volta Region has recorded nine recoveries of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Regions Deputy Director of Health Services (in Charge of Public Health), Dr. Senanu Kwesi Djokoto has confirmed.

He explained that the recoveries include, six from Ketu South, the regions emerging epicenter, two from Hohoe and one from Ho, the regional capital.

The development which has been welcomed by many residents has reduced the number of active COVID-19 cases in the region from 30 to 21.

Dr. Djokoto who made this known to DGN Online in an interview explained that the nine who initially tested positive were treatment at the regional isolation and treatment centre at the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) until they tested negative twice and subsequently discharged.

He went on to reveal that more recoveries will be recorded by the region in the coming days considering the fact that majority of the cases were stable and responding well to treatment.

Dr. Senanu Kwesi Djokoto

The Ketu South MCE, Elliot Agnenorwu in an interview explained that the six recoveries from his municipality were part of the illegal immigrants arrested after they entered the country through unapproved routes some weeks ago.

He said they have been handed over to the Immigration Service for the necessary action to be taken.

He revealed that although Ketu Souths COVID-19 cases comprises 21 out of the 30 recorded by the region, there are four other cases who may be discharged soon.

The four have currently tested negative after initially testing positive weeks ago.

Should they test negative for the second time, they will also be comfirmed recovered and subsequently discharged.

The Volta Region confirmed its first nine cases on April 2, 2020 which reached 30 cases by May 1, 2020.

The cases cover four districts as follows Ho, three cases, Ketu South, 21 cases, Hohoe five cases and one case in Kpando.

Subsequent to this surge in cases, the Public Health Emergency Management Committee of the region has commenced mass testing of persons, groups and communities suspected to be at risk of infection.

The move is to contain the spread and be ahead of the virus, especially in the Ketu South municipality which is an emerging hotspot.

The Committee have also cautioned the public against stigmatizing people who have recovered from the virus.

Instead, the committee said they should support them and help them reintegrate seamlessly into the society.

---Daily Guide