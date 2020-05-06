Institute Of Surveyors Supports Construction Of Infectious Disease Centre

The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) offers its services for the construction of a 100-bed capacity Infectious Disease Centre valued US$4.5 million for the Ga East Municipal Hospital at Kwabenya.

The project which is being financed by the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund is expected to be completed in six weeks.

The Centre is to complement government efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media during a visit by the executives of the institution to the site, President of the GhIS, Dr John Amaglo, called on government to work with the country's professional institutions in the built-environment to enable them to build their capacity and save the nation from the high cost of engaging foreign consultants for government projects.

He indicated that the GhIS is offering pro-bono consultancy to the project as its contribution to complement government effort in the fight against the Coronavirus disease.

He said the nation's professionals such as surveyors, architects, planners and engineers were capable of delivering to the highest level on any project assigned to them.

Mr Senyo Hosi, Managing Trustee of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, key partners of the Fund, said members had been kind and generous in their donation to the project.

He said despite the very difficult times when businesses were struggling and personal financing were challenging, people had identified with the project and found time and energy to donate.

He commended the GhIS and other professional institutions such as the Ghana Institute of Architect, the Planners and Engineers for their time and dedication to the project.

“If you look at all the professionals that have work on the project, they have dedicated their priceless time to make sure we are where we are today,” he added.

Mr Hosi expressed the hope that the project would serve as a benchmark or a model that governments and key construction players in the country would use to re-orient their views about the technical professionals that the country has.

He urged government to continue to work with the country's professional institutions to enable it save money in terms of hiring foreign consultants for its projects.