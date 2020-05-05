Covid-19: This Is How You Must Wear, Change And Dispose Of Your Used Nose Mask

Listen to article

Dr DaCosta Aboagye, the Director of Health Promotion of the GHS, in giving guidelines on wearing of nose masks at the Minister's briefing on Tuesday, outlined various types of face masks and proper way of wearing, removing and disposing of them.

Below are the directives on wearing face masks correctly:

1. Clean your hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitizers before putting on a mask

2. Ensure your nose masks fully covers your mouth and nose with no gaps between your face and the mask

3. Avoid touching the mask after you have worn it

4. Remove a mask by passing a finger through the loop of the mask behind one ear and lift off without touching the front of the mask

Changing and disposing of used mask

a. Don't use the mask for more than 12 hours at a time

b. Replace the mask immediately it is soiled or wet

c. Whenever using a re-useable mask ensure it is washed in soapy water and dried in the sun

d. Don't re-use surgical masks for more than twice and dispose of all used masks in a close bin or burn in a safe place

Dr DaCosta Aboagye medical/surgical, N95 and cloth nose masks and explained that wearing of such should not replace the preventive etiquettes of washing hands with soap under running water, observation of physical/social distancing and other safety protocols.

He said incorrect way of wearing nose masks carried a high risk of infection.