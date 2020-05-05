Covid-19: Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality Records First Two Cases

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality has recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak in the country.

The two cases are part of the 21 recorded in the Western Region, and the over 2,000 cases recorded nationwide so far.

This was announced by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Gilbert Kennedy Asmah in a press release on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

According to the release, the patients are a 56-year-old man and his wife, both of whom have no travel history.

“A 56-year-old man who is a resident in the Municipality and has no travel history outside Ghana was reported to the Hospital on Friday, 1 May 2020, and complained of symptoms that were in sync with COVID-19. After detecting the symptoms such as cough, fever, and other related complications, the Rapid Response Team immediately isolated and took his sample together with his wife who has also shown similar symptoms for examination and analysis at the Noguchi Memorial Research Institute, Accra. The test result showed both were positive of COVID-19,” the release read.

The current case count in the country stands at 2,719, with 294 recoveries and 18 deaths, as of May 5, 2020.

---citinewsroom