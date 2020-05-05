Use Satellite Markets To Help Prevent COVID-19 Spread — Bono East Minister

This, the Bono East Minister said was one of the effective measures to reduce overcrowding, especially at the market to contribute to the prevention of outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 disease in the Municipality and the region in general.

The region has not yet recorded any confirmed case of the COVID-19 and Techiman being one of the largest market centres in the West African sub-region records influx of a large number of people from other parts of Ghana and neighbouring countries such Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to engage in trading activities during its weekly market.

By its enormous size and patronage, the market starts on late Wednesday and ends on Saturday but peaks on Thursday-Friday.

“Against this background, there could be a quick spread of the disease in the town, its environs and perhaps the entire region should there be an outbreak”, the Regional Minister indicated.

He stressed the need for the traders to do business at the satellite markets to protect their health and safety and that of others.

Mr. Amoakohene who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amanten gave the advice when he addressed traders at the Techiman Central market at the weekend on the need for them and the populace to adhere to the social and physical distancing protocols and other health and safety measures against COVID-19.

The Minister and his entourage later visited the newly-created satellite markets in the 'city' to address traders there on the COVID-19 as part of a working tour of the region to have first-hand information on how the Assemblies have been working against the spread of the disease.

Mr. Amoakohene commended the leadership of the central market for ensuring compliance with the measures and directives by the traders against the spread of the disease.

Besides the creation of large spaces in-between sheds and the wearing of nose mask by particularly the female traders in foodstuffs and other edible items, the leadership has provided public address systems at vantage points to educate the traders, buyers and the general public on the need to stop the spread the virus.

---GNA