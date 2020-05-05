Haruna Institute Donates To Tamale Children’s Home

Listen to article

Haruna Institute yesterday visited the Tamale Children's Home to donate items in the spirit of the Ramadan and the Covid-19 pandemic. The Institute reckoned the need to extend helping hand to the vulnerable in society at these trying times across the globe.

Haruna Institute was founded in 2012 but has recently acquired certification to work as an NGO or company limited by guarantee by the Registrar General’s Department. So, the donation was in fulfillment of its new mandate of taking initiatives that would help improve the lives of the underprivileged and the hoi polloi in society.

Among the items donated to the orphanage included six bags of 25 kg rice, vegetable cooking oil and an undisclosed amount of cash. Madam Rukaya Abdulai, a social welfare worker received the items on behalf of the Children's Home and was impressed by the kind and generous gesture of the Institute.

Madam Rukaya indicated that the Covid-19 pandemic changed a lot of things at the orphanage including donations’ inflows. She craved the indulgence of the general public to remember the underprivileged as the brunt of the pandemic is dire on them.

The presentation of the items was done by the president, Mr. Issahaku Alhassan Nindow, in the company with some members of the Institute. The president assured the Home of bigger packages in future as the Institute test its feet into the realm of non-profit social work. Members of the Institute wanted to interact with inmates of the orphanage but for Covid-19 regulations instituted at the Home.

Madam Rukaya prayed for and thanked the Institute for its magnanimity and pledged to put the cash and the items donated to the benefit of the inmates.

The Institute made a clarion call to individuals and organisations to reach out to all manner of persons bogged down by the deadly coronavirus. The health professionals of the Institute seized the opportunity to offer education on the dos and don'ts of Covid-19.

Hanan-Confidence Abdul

Haruna Institute

Press Secretary