NIIT Ghana Supports Head Potters At Agbogbloshie

NIIT Ghana (www.niitghana.com) has donated 500 pieces of face masks to the Head Potters (Kayayei) Association of Ghana amid the coronavirus pandemic as part of its corporate social responsibility to the community.

Ms. Joana Abbiw, Center Manager of NIIT Tema branch said, “We all know that Kayayei people are living in a poor condition with minimal income. Mostly, they are unaware of things happening outside the market, Hence it is our responsibility to create an awareness among them and support them with necessary materials to safeguard their life.”

She also appreciated the founder of the association for rendering us the needed support in reaching out to the community.

Ms. Joana Abbiw and Mr. Asadullah presented the masks to the founder of the association, Mr. Mohammed I. Salifu, and a couple of delegates of the porters at their office in Agbogbloshie Accra.

Mr. Salifu was thankful to the NIIT group for their kind gesture and said it will go a long way to help the porters who are for the most part of their lives exposed to all manner of diseases including the covid-19 in their day to day activities.

Two weeks ago, NIIT Kumasi branch donated to the people of Atonsu community, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Omnath Tiwary, the Center Manager for NIIT Kumasi Branch urged the school children to make use of the online platforms and learn wisely.

He also appreciated the initiatives of government in conducting virtual classes for the SHS students through a dedicated TV Channel.