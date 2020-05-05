Classic Ladies Club Donates COVID-19 Relief Items To Nsawam Female Prison

Classic Ladies Club has donated relief items to the Nasawam Female Prison as the nation battles the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Classic Ladies Club, is a philanthropic group made up of traders from the Okaishie Market in Accra. The items donated include sanitary pads, nose masks, cooking oil, toiletries, veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, and bags of rice, sugar, gari, drinks, corn dough.

Presenting the items, the President of the Club, Nana Konadu, accentuated candidly that “our main objective in donating these items is to ensure that the inmates at the prison get enough food and items for their upkeep as we fight the deadly Coronavirus”.

The Officer-in-Charge of Inmates Aftercare and Criminal Records at the Nsawam Female Prison, DSP Victoria Serwaa Kyere, who received the items on behalf of the officers in Charge and inmates, expressed her heartfelt admiration of the group for their benevolent gesture.

“As I receive these items on behalf of the officers in Charge and inmates of the Nsawam Female Prison, i will say thank you for this kind gesture…This is beyond imagination…we want to thank you because we are not in normal times; for you to show such benevolence, I say thank you, and may God bless every member of Classic Ladies Club”, DSP Victoria Kyere said.

DSP Sophia Kyere used the opportunity to educate the ladies on the need to adhere to the safety measures in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus (covid-19) while encouraging the need to stay home to avoid contracting the virus.

According to her, measures have been put in place to help prevent inmates from contracting the disease by ensuring that inmates wear nose masks all the time and also observe all the protocols associated with it.

Ghana has now recorded 2,719 cases of COVID-19 and 65 additional recoveries making a total of 294, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The death toll, however, remains the same at 18.