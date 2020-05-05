Face Mask: When You Buy One; Buy Some For Your Neighbours — Health Minister To Ghanaians

Listen to article

The Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu has appealed to all those who have the means to help buy masks for their neighbours who could not afford one.

That, he believes, would help the national efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country by ensuring that everyone wears a mask.

He noted that although mask wearing could help stop the spread of the disease, many people are not wearing it because they cannot afford them.

Mr Manu made the appeal at the Ministers' Weekly Briefing on COVID-19 in Accra Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

He said the country could win the coronavirus fight if everyone gets involved in the fight, adding that getting everyone masked was one of the collective ways by which we can fight the virus together.

According to him, helping one another has been the way of life of Ghanaians and that this is the time such virtues are most needed.

Mr Manu noted that although masks are now available on the streets at affordable prices, not everyone will have the means to buy one, hence thwarting the national efforts of getting everyone masked at risk.

"I know if it (mask) is GHC1, some of us may not get the money to buy", he said.

He has, therefore, called on churches, companies and other benevolent organisations and individuals to help procure masks for those who could not afford one.

Mr Agyeman Manu also encouraged everyone to wear masks, saying "when you are having your devotion, wear mask because wherever two or three people meet, there should be a mask."

---graphiconline.com