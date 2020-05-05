ModernGhanalogo

05.05.2020 Regional News

Coronavirus: Mubarick Maswud Supports 500 Households

By Sadat Seidu, Kumasi
500 most vulnerable households in the Muslim dominated Asokore Mampong Municipal, have been supported with assorted food items.

The gesture, championed by outstanding Zango youth, Founder, Mass Foundation, Hon. Masawudu Mubarick was by kind courtesy of Green Gross a climate-focused organization.

The donation comes handy, at a time most households can't afford a decent meal due to the covid-19 economic situation.

Unlike others, Mass Foundation distributed the food items ranging rice, groundnut oil, packed fish, etc based on needs. That is, a Family with a larger number receives more support to carter to its size.

"We believe in growing together. The coronavirus pandemic has become unbearable. Many, after the lockdown, were battling with severe economic hardships. Hence, Green Gross decision to donate to Mass Foundation which will then give to the vulnerable households" said Hon. Masawudu has he presents the items to the Mass Foundation.

"Little drop of water, they say, makes a mightier ocean, we shall work towards alleviating our community from extreme poverty," he added.
