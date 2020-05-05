ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.05.2020 Headlines

Ghana Now At The Peak Of Covid-19 Crisis — GHS

By News Desk
Ghana Now At The Peak Of Covid-19 Crisis — GHS
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu Sarkodie has said Ghana is at the peak of its covid-19 crisis.

He said this at an ongoing press briefing at the Ministry of Information in Accra today [Tuesday, May 5, 2020].

In responding to a question as to where Ghana is on the bell curve, Mr Sarkodie said, "So to answer directly to the question, we are at the peak of the curve."

More soon...

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Sogakope Assemblyman’s Killers: We Killed Him For Fighting B...
12 minutes ago

Pedestrian Bawumia Is Now Butt Of Jokes – Kwakye Ofosu
12 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line