Ghana Now At The Peak Of Covid-19 Crisis — GHS

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu Sarkodie has said Ghana is at the peak of its covid-19 crisis.

He said this at an ongoing press briefing at the Ministry of Information in Accra today [Tuesday, May 5, 2020].

In responding to a question as to where Ghana is on the bell curve, Mr Sarkodie said, "So to answer directly to the question, we are at the peak of the curve."
