AU Hold Talks With Madagascar Over Herbal Remedy For COVID-19

Listen to article

The African Union (AU) says it is in discussion with the Republic of Madagascar to obtain technical data regarding the safety and efficiency of its announced herb for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

The Union made this known in a press statement published on its website.

Madagascar's President launched a herbal coronavirus “cure”.

It is produced from the artemisia plant, the source of an ingredient used in a malaria treatment – and other Malagasy plants.

The AU said its Commissioner for Social Affairs H.E Amira ElFadil has convened a meeting with the Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Madagascar, Mr. Eric Randrianantoandro at which it was agreed that the Madagascar government would furnish the African Union with necessary details regarding the herbal remedy.

It said when it is furnished with the details, the Union will review the efficiency and the efficacy of the herb through Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to determine the necessary scientific evidence regarding the performance of the same.

“Once furnished with the details, the Union, through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), will review the scientific data gathered so far on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 Organics. This review will be based on global technical and ethical norms to garner the necessary scientific evidence regarding the performance of the tonic,” the statement added.

Coronavirus: WHO cautions Madagascar over 'herbal cure'

The World Health Organization (WHO) had said there is no proof that Madagascar's coronavirus “cure” as launched by the president of the country.

It said it had the potential to damage people's health as its “scientific evidence had not been established”.

The WHO however, disclosed that international trials were underway to find an effective treatment.

Below is the full statement from AU:

The African Union is in discussion with the Republic of Madagascar, through its embassy in Addis Ababa, with a view to obtain technical data regarding the safety and efficiency of a herbal remedy, recently announced by Madagascar for the reported prevention and treatment of COVID19.

In this regard, the AU Commissioner for Social Affairs H.E Amira ElFadil convened a meeting with the Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Madagascar Mr. Eric Randrianantoandro on 30th April at which it was agreed that the member state would furnish the African Union with necessary details regarding the herbal remedy.

Once furnished with the details, the Union, through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), will review the scientific data gathered so far on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 Organics. This review will be based on global technical and ethical norms to garner the necessary scientific evidence regarding the performance of the tonic.

These developments follow the participation of Madagascar's President H.E. Andry Rajoelina in a teleconference Meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government with the Chairpersons of the AU Regional Economic Communities (RECs) on 29 April 2020, in which he participated as Chairperson of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and where he made a presentation to his peers regarding the herbal remedy.

The teleconference was convened by H.E. President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), and had the aim of apprising the Chairpersons of the RECs about the actions and initiatives undertaken by the African Union in response to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the continent. The meeting also provided a platform for the Chairpersons of the RECs to brief the Bureau about regional measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Africa CDC

Africa CDC is a specialized technical institution of the African Union which supports Member States in their efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, prevention and control of diseases. Learn more at: http://www.africacdc.org

---citinewsroom