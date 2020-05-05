60 Lagos-bound Men Busted In Truck Conveying Cows

Security personnel, on Monday, intercepted about 60 men hiding in a truck that was conveying cows to Lagos State at the Berger end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the travellers, who reportedly came from Zamfara and neighbouring states, were heading for the Agege area of Lagos.

PUNCH Metro learnt that some of the men jumped down from the truck and fled on sighting the personnel of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit), the Rapid Respond Squad, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Vehicle Inspection Officers and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps at the boundary between both states.

However, 42 of them, who could not escape, were unable to give convincing reason for coming into Lagos when they were interrogated by the security agents.

The security personnel, however, denied them access into the state and turned them back.

The motor boy, who accompanied the truck from Zamfara State, Kabiru Haruna, said the cows were meant to be delivered to an abattoir in Agege and expressed surprise that the security agents stopped them.

He said, “We left Zamfara around 6pm on Sunday, but not all of us here are from Zamfara State. Some are from Sokoto, Kano and Kebbi states. I am the motor boy for the truck and I followed it from Zamfara down to where we are currently.

“We want to deliver the cows to an abattoir in Agege. I can't really say the exact time we were stopped, because I did not take note of the time. I don't know why we were stopped.”

The truck driver was asked to go back to the point of take off after most of the fleeing men had regrouped at the pin down point in Berger.

Confirming the incident to one of our correspondents, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the men could not be allowed into the state.

He stated, “Forty-two men from Zamfara State hid in a truck and were intercepted at the Berger end of the expressway.

The law is very clear; if you're escorting a vehicle conveying food items, you must not be more than seven, but these people violated the law and they were turned back.

“We have been searching all vehicles and all food items thoroughly to be sure that nobody is being smuggled into the state and this has helped us. We have sent the truck back; it cannot come into the state.”

Source: Punch Nigeria