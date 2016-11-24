Stonebwoy, VVIP, others to rock “Tappers Jam” on Sunday

Stonebwoy and VVIP will be headlining the biggest beach jam to happen in 2016 when the dancehall artiste and the hiplife trio mount the stage to perform.

Both have vowed to bring their A game when they perform to their fans and all revelers at the La Beach on Sunday.

Stonebwoy, who has some crowd favourite songs in his bulging repertoire, is prepared to wow the audience with his usually high-energy performances that leave the audience gasping for breath by the time he is done on Sunday.

The dancehall artiste from Ashaiman will be expected to perform some of his many popular songs including the likes of Zongo Girl, Sheekena, Run Go, Pull Up, Physically, Onumade (Things U Do), Not Again, Killa Riddem, Mightylele and much more.

The occasion is the biggest beach jam to hit Accra in a long while, according to the organisers, and it is dubbed “The Tappers Jam”.

It is expected to draw people from all over the capital to the La Beach to experience great music and other awesome activities planned for the day.

Another big artistes billed for the night are show stoppers VVIP.

The trio made up of Reggie Rockstone, Zeal and Prodigal are well known to show up with a moving high energy performance at every gig they are on and this Sunday won’t be any exception.

With songs like Alhaji with Patoranking currently receiving massive airplay on various media platforms and other popular hits in the group’s repertoire (since coming together) such as Selfie, Skolom, OMG, Book of Hiplife and Dogo Yaro, VVIP certainly is poised to drive the crowd crazy on Sunday.

There will be many other performers billed to perform at the event, such as Ras Kuuku and Rudebwoy Ranking who all will be seeking to excite the crowd with their wonderful performances.

The organisers are calling all fans of good Ghanaian music and pleasure to come in their numbers to the La Beach on Sunday to be a part of what they say “will be the biggest outdoor event in the year 2016.

Be part of this memorable event with lots and lots of awesome experiences,” a spokesman for the event’s organisers BTL Marketing Solutions said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com